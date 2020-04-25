Police close off section of Elm Street during shooting investigation

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are investigating a shooting incident in the area of 1415 Elm Street.

There does not appear to be any injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Elm Street from Prospect Street to Harrison Street is currently closed as detectives work. Please avoid the area.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this incident that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on April 25, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.