Police charge suspected shooter with 2 counts first-degree assault

MANCHESTER, NH — Police have arrested the man suspected in connection with a Dec. 21 shooting outside the Red Arrow Diner.

On Dec. 24 Aweis Khamis, 21, turned himself in at Manchester Police headquarters. Khamis was wanted on two counts of first-degree assault and one count of reckless conduct in connection with a shooting that took place early Saturday morning outside the Red Arrow Diner.

Police said at around 2:30 a.m. there was an argument outside the diner and as it escalated there was gunfire. Two men were hit, one in the neck and one in the lower extremities. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Through their investigation police gathered information that led them to Khamis. He is believed to have shot the two victims.

“We are very pleased that Khamis turned himself in today, his arrest helps keep our community safer,” says Chief Carlo Capano, ”I wanted to point out the incredible work done by our Midnight Patrol Officers, along with Manchester Fire and AMR. The response and lifesaving efforts that were taken are a true testament to what our officers do each and every day. Everyone involved has worked tirelessly on this case and it is nothing short of remarkable. We cannot, and will not allow this type of behavior in our community.”