Police charge second suspect in beating of homeless man at Victory Park

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have made a second arrest in connection with a Sept. 30 assault of a homeless man that resulted in his death three days later.

On October 19, 2021, Manchester Police arrested Brandon McNeil, 31, on a warrant, charging him with second-degree assault in connection with the Sept. 30 incident at Victory Park. On that day, at about 8:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to a call for an assault and located Brian Berlo, 57, of Manchester, who had been beaten and was found unconscious and unresponsive by police.

Mr. Berlo was transported to the Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Oct. 3.

McNeil is believed to have been involved in the assault that led to Berlo’s death.

Also facing charges is Brandon Gomez, 26, who was arrested Oct. 1 and charged in connection with Berlo’s death.

Gomez currently faces a charge of first-degree assault. All charges are subject to change based on further developments in the investigation.