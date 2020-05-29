Police charge 2 in April broken window spree that included 20 victims and $16K in damage

MANCHESTER, NH – On May 28, 2020, Manchester Police arrested and charged two people in connection with more than a dozen reports of windows being broken last month.

On April 7, 2020 Manchester Police started receiving reports of rocks being thrown through house and car windows in the North End of the city. There were multiple reports of damage in the area, including Blodgett, Chestnut, Ash, and Sagamore streets. Some victims heard glass breaking and saw a vehicle driving away but didn’t get a look at the occupants.

In total there were 15 reports, 20 victims and approximately $16,000 worth of damage.

Through their investigation, Manchester Police were able to locate the car and it led them to  Antonio Brito, 21,  of Peterborough and Tyler Finley, 18, of Greenfield.

The two were charged with multiple counts of criminal liability for the conduct of another in the crime of criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, some of which are felony charges.

Brito and Finely were released on PR bail. A Superior Court arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

Additional charges for a third suspect are pending.