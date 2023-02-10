Police blotter: Woman charged for leaving dead dog in trash bag; robber sought after armed hold-up in Dollar Tree parking lot

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police issued several updates on Feb. 9 involving arrests or cases under investigation:

Employee robbed in Dollar Tree parking lot

On February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the Dollar Tree at 777 S. Willow St. for a report of an armed robbery.

An employee told police that he had just locked up the store for the night and was walking through the plaza parking lot when he felt a hard object pressed against his back and heard a male say, “give me what you got.” The victim emptied his pockets onto the pavement. The suspect took some of the items and then left the area, heading westbound toward the rear alleyway of Michaels and Burlington Coat Factory.

The victim could not get a detailed description of the suspect, only that he was 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored sweat

pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Arrest in connection with 2022 case of dead dog found in trash bag

Manchester Police have arrested Keryn Lynch, 37, in connection with the disposal of her deceased dog.

This case dates back to January 19, 2022, when Manchester Police responded to the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street after someone found a trash bag that appeared to have an animal inside.

The citizen who reported the incident said she saw a tail sticking out of the bag and called the police. The caller told police she had been walking her dog when the dog became interested in a trash bag on the side of the road behind the hotel. Police opened the bag and found the body of a pit bull.

Police were able to identify the owner as Lynch and, through the investigation, determined that she had disposed of the dog behind the hotel. A warrant was issued for her arrest in February 2022.

On Feb. 8, 2023, Lynch was charged in absentia as she was already being held at the Hillsborough County Jail. She faces a charge of unlawful activities.

Man faces assault, kidnapping charges

On February 8, 2023, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Manchester Police received a report of a possible assault outside the SNHU Arena at 555 Elm St.

Arriving officers made contact with a female who reported that a man she knew had assaulted her while they drove in the car and he refused to let her out.

The woman eventually got out of the car at a red light, and the man drove away.

The driver, identified as Jeremy Alty of Manchester, was later located in Hampton, NH, and transported back to Manchester.

Alty is charged with kidnapping, simple assault (two counts), criminal threatening, and stalking.

Police also learned that Alty had active bail conditions out of Rochester. He was scheduled for arraignment on the new charges in Hillsborough Superior Court North on Feb. 9, 2023.

Pedestrian struck on Wilson Street

On February 9, 2023, at approximately 7 p.m., Manchester Police driving in the area of Wilson and Valley streets came upon an accident. Arriving officers located a woman lying on the pavement and a vehicle in the middle of the roadway. The victim, a 53-year-old woman, was conscious and had suffered serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The 51-year-old male driver was not injured. The accident is under investigation.

