Police blotter: Third arrest in assault outside FIT; man threatens parking officer with knife

MANCHESTER, NH – The following police narratives were issued by Manchester police involving arrests.

June 26, 2023 – At approximately 5:40 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 25 Vine St. for a man threatening a parking enforcement officer with a knife.

Arriving officers spoke with the victim who said he was patrolling the Victory Parking Garage when he saw a man sitting in a parking spot with a shopping cart. When he told the man he could not stay there, the man pulled out a large knife and threatened him. The victim was able to call for help, and the man left the garage with his cart.

Shortly after, officers located the man, identified as John Taylor, 37, of Manchester (no set address). Taylor was arrested and charged with criminal rhreatening with a deadly weapon.

June 27, 2023 – Manchester Police have arrested a third person in relation to a violent assault that happened outside the Families in Transition Shelter last week.

Richard Chaput, 56, no set address, was charged on June 27 with second-degree assault, simple assault and riot. He was scheduled for arraignment on June 28.

According to police on June 21, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Pine and Manchester streets for a reported fight.

When officers arrived, the group had already dispersed, and an injured 39-year-old man was lying on the ground. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Witnesses told police that several people were involved in a physical fight, and as it continued, a female hit a male with a metal pipe multiple times before leaving the area. Kalee Chaput, 32, and Harry Moy, 41, both of Manchester (no set address), were arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Chaput was charged with first-degree assault (felony), and Moy was charged with simple assault (misdemeanor).

Through further investigation, police viewed surveillance video and identified Richard Chaputas a participant in the altercation. Chaput can be seen hitting and kicking the victim.