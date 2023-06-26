Police blotter: Several arrests made in unrelated assaults

MANCHESTER, NH – The following news briefs were released by Manchester police involving arrests over the past few days.

June 22, 2023: A city man faces multiple charges, including assault, after several reports to police last week.

Manchester Police responded to 35 Log St. at approximately 5:25 p.m. for an incident involving a firearm. Witnesses told police they heard a commotion outside and then saw a man pointing a gun at someone in the parking lot.

Later that night, at approximately 10 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the corner of Second and Blaine streets for a reported assault. The victim told arriving officers he was in his car in the Shell Gas Station parking lot when two unknown men approached him. When he exited his car, he said the males assaulted him and damaged his car.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified Sergio Torres, 25, of Manchester. Torres was located, arrested, and charged with reckless conduct concerning the incident on Log Street and criminal mischief and simple assault in connection with the incident at the gas station.

Police also learned that during this time, Torres had been in the company of a known felon with a gun. So he was additionally charged with criminal liability to felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and criminal liability to reckless conduct.

Torres was scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court North June 26, 2023.

Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or experienced any issues with Torres over the past several days is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and report a tip online via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.

June 23, 2023: At approximately 7:20 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Merrill and Union streets for a reported assault.

Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who reported that two males violently assaulted him and tried to rob him. He told police he was engaged in a business transaction with the men and had gotten into the backseat of their car when he was attacked. He told officers he was hit with a wooden stick, and they tried to stab him with a screwdriver. The victim was also bitten and hit with a child’s scooter during the altercation. He eventually escaped from the car, and the men drove away.

Through the investigation, police identified and arrested Brandon Limardo, 27, and Edwin Soto, 32, both of Manchester. Limardo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and Soto was charged with one count of attempted first-degree assault.

Both are scheduled for arraignment today, June 26, 2023, in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

June 24, 2023: Police have made an arrest related to a May 9, 2023, alleged assault of a tow truck driver

On May 9, 2023, at approximately 7 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 1308 Elm St. for a report of an assault.

The victim told police he works for a towing company and was in the rear parking lot preparing to tow a vehicle that did not have a parking permit. As he was working, a man came outside and told him he was not going to tow his vehicle, and chest bumped him. The incident escalated, and the man punched the victim in the face.

During the investigation, police viewed surveillance video of the incident and identified the suspect Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 26. On June 24, 2023, Rivera-Perez was arrested and charged with felony second-degree assault.