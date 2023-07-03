Police Blotter: Public’s help sought in recent shooting, stabbing incidents

MANCHESTER, NH – The following incidents are under investigation by Manchester police.

July 1

12:15 a.m. – Manchester Police responded to the area of Walgreens on Valley Street for a ShotSpotter activation.

Arriving officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the knee, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots, and officers found several shell casings in the Walgreens parking lot.

This incident is still under investigation, but all involved parties have been identified. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and contact the Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040.

1:15 a.m. Two males walked into Elliot Hospital, each with stab wounds.

The victims told police that they were leaving the Pericles Club and walking back to their truck when they had an altercation with an unknown man in the parking lot. They told police the man stabbed them both, but they were able to get in the truck and drive to the hospital. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 6’2-6’3” inches tall, wearing a short-sleeved shirt, long shorts, and a flat-brimmed ball cap. He was driving a silver newer model sedan, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and contact the Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040.

July 3

6:30 a.m. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Central and Union streets.

Responding officers found multiple shell casings in an alleyway and a loaded handgun nearby, but there were no reported injuries. Witnesses told police they saw two males running from the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and contact the Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040.