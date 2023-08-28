Police blotter: Man with familiar face nabbed by police; arrest in Orange Street stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH – The following arrests were reported by Manchester Police Department through a narrative compiled by officers involved in the arrests. All those arrested and charged are considered innocent until due process through the court system.

Man wanted on several warrants located after running from Five Below

On August 27, 2023, at approximately 6 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Five Below at 777 South Willow Street for a report of an unwanted male inside the store.

Arriving officers spoke with an employee who said they recognized the male from a Manchester Police social media post as having multiple active arrest warrants.

Police located the individual, later identified as Francisco Berlingeri DeJesus (no set address) in the store and attempted to speak with him, but he ran. Another officer was able to catch up with him behind Pep Boys and he was taken into custody.

De Jesus had three active warrants for theft and robbery out of Manchester Police Department, another from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office for non-appearance in drug court, and a no-bail warrant. He was also found to have two active bench warrants, one from Lebanon and another from Nashua.

It was also determined that De Jesus had taken several articles of clothing from Five Below.

De Jesus’s criminal history included two prior convictions for theft, so he was charged accordingly with felony – theft by unauthorized taking. He was also charged with resisting arrest for running from police.

De Jesus will be arraigned today Aug. 28, 2023, in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

Man charged following Orange Street stabbing

On August 27, 2023, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Manchester Police were dispatched to the area of 137 Orange St. for a reported stabbing.

Arriving officers located a woman with a stab wound and she was taken to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police spoke with witnesses and learned that several people had gotten into an argument outside the address. Surveillance video shows a male approaching the group and getting involved in the altercation. When he backs up, he appears to have a sharp object in his hand.

Through the investigation, police identified Erik Shepard, 38, of Manchester. Shepard was charged with first-degree assault and falsifying physical evidence.