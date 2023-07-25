Police blotter: Man faces charges after domestic call; shots fire on Ahern Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Recent press releases issued by Manchester police department on July 25, 2023.

Man on parole faces charges following domestic call

On July 23, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to a Beech Street address for a reported domestic disturbance.

Arriving officers knocked on the door and a man opened it but upon seeing them, quickly shut it. Police heard the man yelling and a woman scream. They began to make announcements at the door, ordering the man to come outside. Shortly afterward, a woman ran from the home.

The man, later identified as Christopher Denton, 50, of Manchester stood near the door and refused to come outside.

Due to his adamant resistance, an officer fired a non-lethal projectile at Denton but it did not have an effect on him. Officers continued to make announcements and Denton eventually exited the building, but once outside he refused to comply with officers. A second non-lethal round was fired, again with little to no effect on Denton. He then turned and started to run back toward the building, and a K9 was deployed and subdued Denton.

Denton was arrested and charged with criminal threatening – deadly weapon, simple assault, and resisting arrest. It was also determined that Denton was on parole for second-degree murder (Grafton Superior Court) at the time of this incident.

He was arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

Bullet holes found in Ahern Street apartment after report of gunshots

On July 25, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 19 Ahern St. for a report of gunshots.

The caller reported that they were inside the apartment when they heard loud noises. Initially, the caller thought they were fireworks but found bullet holes in an upstairs bedroom. Several people were inside the residence at the time, but no one was injured.

Witnesses told police right after the gunshots, several people got into a silver car and left the area.

This incident is under investigation, and anyone with information should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603- 624-4040.