Police blotter: Food delivery driver stiffed then threatened with gun; man robs Dollar Tree

MANCHESTER, NH – A round-up of weekend arrests as detailed by Manchester Police.

On June 16, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 231 Bell St. for a report of a delivery driver robbed at gunpoint.

The delivery driver told police that he pulled up to the address and walked to the end of the driveway. He was met by a man who took the food delivery without paying the full amount. When the driver told him he owed more, the man pulled out a gun and threatened the driver.

Through the investigation, police identified the man as Jamie Kerns, 34, of Manchester. They also located a gun and determined it had been reported stolen.

Kerns was arrested and charged with robbery (armed), falsifying evidence, and receiving stolen property.

On June 17, 2023, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the Dollar Tree on Second Street for a reported robbery.

The clerk told police a man came into the store wearing a heavy winter jacket and a backpack. He went down several aisles before coming to the counter to pay. The clerk saw another store item hanging out of his pocket and confronted him, telling him to empty his pockets, or they’d call the police.

The suspect removed the item but pulled out a box cutter and aggressively pointed it at the clerk before leaving the store.

Officers located a man on South Main Street that matched the suspect’s description. He was identified as Scott Titus, 55, of Manchester.

Titus was arrested and charged with robbery. It was also determined that Titus had active bail conditions issued out of Manchester District Court from May 2023. He was additionally charged with violation of bail.