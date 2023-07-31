Police blotter: Alibi Lounge shooter sought; 2 charge with kidnapping, assault

MANCHESTER, NH – The following reports were issued on July 31 by Manchester Police for criminal activity over the past several days.

Man wanted in connection with shooting outside Alibi Lounge

On July 25, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of the Alibi Lounge at 137 Wilson St. for a ShotSpotter activation.

A witness told police they were inside the lounge when two men started arguing. They were asked to leave the Alibi and continued to argue outside. Shortly afterward, the witness heard a gunshot.

Police were able to view surveillance video that showed the two men in front of the building and one of them holding a black firearm. Police did locate a shell casing in the area, and through the investigation, they identified the man with the gun as Katon Lang, 37, of Manchester.

A warrant has been issued for Lang’s arrest. He is wanted on charges of felony reckless conduct and criminal threatening. Lang is also a convicted felon and is prohibited from having a firearm. Therefore, he faces an additional charge of hand guns – armed career criminal.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about Lang’s whereabouts, call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and submit a tip to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Two charged with kidnapping and assault in Russell Street incident

On July 30, 2023, at approximately 7:10 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 19 Russell St. for a reported altercation between several males.

When officers arrived, they located a 46-year-old Manchester man with injuries to his face. The man, who was uncooperative with police, was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the investigation police obtained video of an incident that took place in a vehicle outside the address. It shows two men standing outside a car, assaulting a man sitting inside. They then force the man out of the car and into the building where evidence of another assault was located.

Police identified the two men as Larry Laing, 52, and Joshua Robinson, 51, both of Manchester. They have been charged with kidnapping, attempted robbery, and simple assault.