Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH –Manchester Poice have issued a Nixle alert for a missing child, last seen in the area of Megan Drive in Ward 6.

The boy, Isaiah Shepherd, 9, was last seen wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, black pants, and red Puma shoes. He is described as 4-feet-5-inches tall, 110 pounds with long brown curly hair, and is Hispanic.