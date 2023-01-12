Police ask public’s help in locating missing teen last seen Jan. 4 leaving West High School

Lorraine Springer-Aidoo has not been seen since Jan. 4. Police are working with her family to help bring her home.

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old who has not been seen in a week.

Lorraine Springer-Aidoo was last seen walking out of Manchester West High School at approximately 12:10 p.m. on January 4, 2023. She was walking east across Main Street by the
school.

Lorraine is 5-fee-4-inches tall and has long white-and-black hair, red-rimmed glasses, and was last seen carrying a red backpack and a dark-colored jacket.

If you have any information about Lorraine’s whereabouts, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

 

