Police arrest three men for anti-mask sticker vandalism

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested three men in connection with Criminal Mischief that took place at Manchester City Hall last month.

On February 2, 2021, Manchester Police received a report that multiple stickers criticizing the COVID 19 mask mandate were located on doors at City Hall, as well as trash cans and traffic sign poles. Some of the messages made reference to living in fear, citizens being controlled, and masks being a sign of cowardice. Not only were the stickers inappropriate, but very difficult to remove.

Through video surveillance police were able to identify three individuals and warrants were issued. On March 5, 2021 38 y/o Skylar Bennett of Concord and 41 y/o Frank Staples of Manchester both turned themselves into police. On March 7, 2021 35 y/o Jason Gerhard of Northfield was arrested by Manchester officers. All three face Criminal Mischief charges and were released on PR bail.