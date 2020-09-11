Police arrest suspect in Douglas Street armed robbery

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have arrested a suspect in a Sept. 6 assault and robbery on Douglas Street.

David Lafond, 40, of Hooksett, was arrested by police overnight and is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

According to police Lafond is charged with breaking into an apartment of a woman he knew, assaulting her, taking her rifle and pointing it at her while demanding money. The woman gave him money and Lafond fled with the rifle and cash.

He is charged with armed robbery, burglary, second-degree assault, theft by unauthorized taking and being a convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Lafond also has an active warrant for second-degree assault related to an incident in June of this year.