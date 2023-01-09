Police arrest man twice on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:15 AM, Manchester Police responded to a Concord St address for an assault.

Police learned that two males had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of the males struck the other in the head with a glass bottle, causing

an injury.

Through the investigation, police established probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Rocky Garcia of Manchester and charge him with Second Degree Assault. Later that

day, Garcia was released on PR bail.

Shortly before 7 PM, Manchester Police were again called to the same Concord Street address, this time for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found two males

fighting. Police identified one of the males as Garcia. Officers determined that there was no stabbing, but Garcia was arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Stalking, and

Resisting Arrest. He was also found to be in Violation of Bail stemming from his last arrest.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.