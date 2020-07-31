Police arrest man in connection to Silver Street break-ins

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have arrested a city man in connection with an alleged home break-in and attempted sexual assault.

Gilberto Guiterrez-Mendez, 20, was arrested on July 30, 2020, at approximately 5 p.m.

According to a police narrative of the alleged crime, at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Manchester Police responded to a residence on Silver Street for a report of a burglary and attempted sexual assault. The female victim told police she was sleeping when she awoke to noises in her bedroom and found a man who was not known to her by her bedside. When she asked him to leave, she told police that he tried to sexually assault her, only leaving when the woman’s son entered the room.

Gutierrez-Mendez is also believed to have broken into another Silver Street apartment last night while the tenants slept.

Manchester Police have charged Gutierrez-Mendez with two counts of felony burglary and one count of aggravated sexual assault – attempted.

This incident remains under investigation. Police welcome any information the public may have including Ring Doorbell video footage that could be helpful. Contact Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.