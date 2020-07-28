Police arrest man for DUI after moped accident with pedestrian in Salem

SALEM, NH – Salem Police arrested Andrew Thedsanamoorthy, 19, for DUI after allegedly striking and injuring a young woman with his moped on the side of the road Tuesday morning.

They charged Thedsanamoorthy with DUI, DUI second offense, conduct after an accident, unlawful possession of alcohol and intoxication, and alcohol interlock device not equipped.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was injured when she was struck by a moped in the area of 52 Old Farm Road just before 1 a.m. Salem Fire treated the woman for a head laceration and transported her to Lawrence General Hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police the moped operator fled the scene and provided a description of the moped and its driver.

An investigation found the operator lived at a residence less than half a mile away on Small Brook Lane, according to police. Officers found Thedsanamoorthy at the home and arrested him after Salem Fire treated him for an injury he sustained during the accident with the pedestrian.

Investigators also found a damaged moped in the basement of the home.

Thedsanamoorthy was released on personal recognizance bail. He will be arraigned at Salem District Court on Sept. 14.