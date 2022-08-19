Police arrest man connected with Thursday assault

Friday, August 19, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Police & Fire 0

Drew Fortier. Courtesy/Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, Manchester Police located and arrested 26-year-old Drew Fortier.

Fortier was wanted in connection with a violent incident that took place on the city’s south side early Thursday morning.

Fortier is believed to be suffering from mental health issues and left the scene after the incident occurred.

He was charged with alleged first degree assault and second degree assault, both felonies. He is being held on preventative detention. Arraignment hearing schedules were not released.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

