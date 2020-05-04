Police arrest man connected to Walmart shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged shooting at the Gold Street Walmart on Sunday.

Colby Mann, 28, of Manchester was arrested after an investigation into the incident that occurred in the Walmart parking lot.

According to police, a man and a woman met in the parking lot to exchange items when they began to argue. At this point, Mann allegedly stepped in an pointed a gun at the man, who then pointed a gun back at Mann.

Mann was hit by a bullet and drove away, showing up later at a local hospital. The man also suffered injuries related to an altercation that occurred after both men pulled their guns.

Man was charged with alleged criminal threatening and will be arraigned from the hospital on May, 4 2020 under the supervision of Hillsborough County Superior Court – North.