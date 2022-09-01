Police arrest man connected to parking lot shooting incident

Thursday, September 1, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sethe Shea. Photo/Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested a man connected with a Monday night shooting incident.

The incident took place at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of 121 Country Club Ln. There, police officers spoke with a witness who spotted a silver sedan parked at an entrance of a nearby parking lot. The passenger door of the sedan was open and a man was ducking behind the side of the vehicle, firing a gun. The man and another man then entered the car and drove away. There were no reported injuries.

Police eventually identified the man as 24-year-old Manchester resident Sethe Shea. He was located on Wednesday and charged with alleged reckless conduct. He is being arraigned today (Sept. 1, 2022) in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

 

