MANCHESTER, NH – On May 9, 2021, at approximately 11:45 a.m. Manchester Police responded to a High View Terrace address for a wanted person who was in violation of probation.

The man barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out, according to police. A police crisis negotiation team in conjunction with patrol officers were able to get the man to come out. He was taken into custody without further incident.

More details on the arrest will be forthcoming, police said.