Police arrest 13 for ‘riot’ and ‘disorderly conduct’ after late night gathering on South Willow Street

MANCHESTER, NH – The following is a police narrative of events leading to the arrest of 13 people, including three juveniles:

On June 2, 2020 Manchester Police closely monitored events in the city spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. An organized event at Stark Park was peaceful, but as the night went on other groups started to become unruly.

At 8 p.m. at Stark Park, a candlelight vigil organized by Black Lives Matter brought in about 700 people. The event lasted just over an hour, and remained peaceful throughout. There was no criminal behavior or arrests made at that location.

Afterward, a small group of approximately 50 marched down Elm Street, becoming disruptive. The group eventually met up with others gathering on South Willow Street. At one point a juvenile on a bicycle kicked a police cruiser, spat on it, and started shouting profanities. He was arrested.

Manchester Police used a multitude of measures to allow for a peaceful protest, to include a uniformed presence, a loudspeaker, and high-frequency sounds. Despite their efforts, some people would not comply with officers’ requests.

At times fireworks were set off in the road and shot in the direction of the police officers, lanes of traffic were blocked by protestors, and bottles and other items thrown at officers. Police in civil disobedience gear had to disperse the unruly crowd down South Willow Street and multiple arrests were made.

There were 10 adults and 3 juveniles arrested. Most arrests were for disorderly conduct and riot, but one man was charged with arson for setting a Dumpster on fire. All were released on personal recognizance bail and court will be scheduled for a future date.

Arrested were: