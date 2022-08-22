Police announce warrants for men connected with alleged drug possession

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Police released details on two men who were arrested earlier this month after a warrant was issued for the arrest of their partner.

On Aug. 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m., police noticed two men pushing a broken-down vehicle at the intersection of Pine and Hanover Streets.

Police assisted the men in safely pushing the vehicle to the side of the road and also learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Norwich, Vermont.

The two men, 43-year-old Kevin Poole and 65-year-old Louis Difazio, both of Manchester, were found with heroin, fentantyl, crystal methamphetamine and other drugs. They were both charged with alleged possession of an illegal drug.

The third man, 52-year-old Patrick Damboise, left the scene earlier. Damboise is now facing charged of alleged receiving stolen property (felony), and two counts of alleged possession of a controlled drug.

Poole, who was released after the arrest, now also has an active warrant for alleged possession of a controlled drug.

Anyone with Pool or Damboise’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 603-668-8711 or call police anonymously at 603-624-4040.