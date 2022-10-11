Man charged in stabbing at homeless encampment

MPD cruiser
FILE PHOTO

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police released details on Tuesday regarding an alleged stabbing at a homeless encampment reported last week.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 police found the victim of the stabbing in a parking lot on Huse Road who indicated the stabbing occurred at a homeless camp in the woods

Cincotta/MPD

After a multi-hour operation that included the Manchester Police Department SWAT Team, police arrested Marc Cincotta, 62, in connection to the incident.

Through the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Cincotta knew the victim and the incident was not random.

Cincotta was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Arraignment was set for Oct. 11 at Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

 

