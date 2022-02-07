Police: Angry, intoxicated man threatened bar patrons with gun

MANCHESTER, NH – Justin Worster was irate, drunk and armed with a Smith and Wesson handgun Sunday night that he shoved into a woman’s stomach as she sat next to him at the bar inside Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill and Cantina, according to court documents.

Worster, 30, who has two addresses listed in court records – 33 Dutton St. and 94 Central St., entered not-guilty pleas to charges on Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District. He was arrested on three counts of criminal threatening, two charges of reckless conduct and one count of resisting arrest.

It was about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when police received a call from the 300 South WiIlow St. bar concerning a man pointing a gun at customers. As police were heading to the scene, a woman called 911 saying a man had pointed a gun at her in the bar and she had locked herself in the bathroom.

Police quickly arrived, identified Worster as the suspect and arrested him. They found the gun, described as a silver Smith and Wesson 638 Airweight .38 SPL+P, inside his pocket.

The woman who had been seated next to Worster at the bar told police she didn’t’ know him. She said he showed her the gun and tapped it on the bar.

Then, she said, he “jammed” it into her stomach saying, “What you gotta say,” and “I’ll F you up,” “You got nothing on me,” according to the affidavit of Officer Dominic Sardo.

At one point, the woman said she got up from the bar and went out to her car, but Worster followed her and continued to say, “you got nothing on me,” as he tapped the gun on the hood of her car.

Another woman, who was sitting at the bar with her husband, said Worster was screaming and yelling. She described him as very intoxicated and irate. Worster, she said, approach the bar and pulled a silver handgun from his pocket and then slammed it on top of the bar.

Judge N. William Delker ordered Worster held in preventive detention based on clear and convincing evidence that his release will endanger his safety or the public’s.