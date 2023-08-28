Polaris unveils new playground

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Polaris Charter School recently announced they have opened their long-awaited playground for its kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

Designed and funded by the Polaris Educational Foundation (PEF), the parent-teacher organization at Polaris Charter School, in partnership with the Board of Trustees, incorporates innovative play structures through a diverse range of activities that encourage creative exploration, physical activity and social engagement.

“It was time for a recess revolution!” says PEF President Christina Alvarez. “Transforming the previously empty yard into a playground was a lot of work, but well worth it. We are excited and grateful that with funds raised through NH Charitable Gaming and a number of generous private donors, our parent group could make this playground happen.”

“This is a project a long-time coming,” said Polaris School Director Jennifer Murdock-Smith. “The new playground perfectly aligns with our school’s mission to provide an environment where children can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the families of Polaris who have generously given their time, resources, and energy to create this playground,” said Don Winterton, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees. “A safe place to play is an important part of a well-rounded education and the sound of children playing is music to our ears.”

For more information about Polaris Charter School, please visit www.polarischarterschool.org.