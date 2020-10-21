Poets on the Loose, Vol. 5: This Beat goes on with ‘Veterans of Inner War’

Volume 5 of “Poets on the Loose” is upon us, and, what would a poetry series be without the likes of a true Beat poet, someone who has published and recorded poetry, someone who sets his poetic lyrics to music and someone who, for a whole lifetime, has embodied the poetic life?
Steve Shaw, from Dover, a friend and kindred spirit, is just that person who can launch into a screed about Kerouac or Burroughs, Ginsberg or Amram, and leave you thinking about his response to a simple question, such as, “What was it about Kerouac that made his inner struggles so attractive?” for hours after the encounter took place.
