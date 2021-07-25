Pockets of vaccine hesitancy concern public health officials, advocates

Public health officials and advocates worry low vaccination rates in several New Hampshire towns could cause a fall surge in COVID-19 cases, as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads and the school year nears.

Inoculation rates in 18 communities – with a combined population greater than 30,000 – hover at 35 percent or less as of June 23, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data.

This information has limitations, according to DHHS spokesman Jake Leon. For example, Durham’s vaccination rate of 29 percent could be inaccurate if University of New Hampshire students listed their home address rather than their school address when they got the shot.

Still, the low rates of vaccination are a cause for concern. State and federal health officials from Dr. Anthony Fauci on down say those without vaccinations comprise nearly all new cases.

Gov. Chris Sununu addressed the issue in a news conference Thursday, encouraging those without vaccinations to get one.

“The surge that we talk about that is likely to come in the fall, the vast majority, my guess is 99% of that, is going to be of the unvaccinated,” he said.

Leon said there is likely to be a surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter because that is when respiratory illnesses are most common.

“The best thing people can do to protect themselves is to get vaccinated,” he said.

Despite the low inoculation rates in some communities, the Granite State’s vaccine rollout is considered successful. New Hampshire has vaccinated more than 55% of residents against COVID-19, according to the state’s dashboard, compared to 48.8% of people nationally.

However, both public health officials and advocates want to boost vaccination rates before a possible fall surge in cases.

To encourage inoculation, the state started a mobile service to provide free shots.

More than 100 requests have been made for the mobile clinic, according to Dr. Beth Daly, chief of infectious disease control at DHHS.

The service has been in use for a week, visiting five places and vaccinating 50 people.

But availability is only one factor in why people do or don’t get the shot, according to health care experts.

“Ultimately, the decision to get vaccinated comes down to personal choice,” Leon said

.Part of that reasoning could also come from politics.

In the last general election, former President Donald Trump carried eight of the nine towns with the lowest vaccination rates.

According to a U.N.H. Survey Center poll, Trump voters were ﬁve times more likely to say they don’t plan to get vaccinated than Biden voters.

Environmental consultant Mindi Messmer – co-founder of the nonprofit N.H. Science and Public Health, which educates about disease prevention – agreed that politics might play a role.

“While our work shows that political identity at the town-level is an important factor in vaccination rates, our results also suggest there are other important factors – perhaps sex, social influence, education, risk perception, or access – that influence vaccine hesitancy,” said Messmer, a former Democratic candidate for office.

She added that access to vaccinations and messaging from trusted sources across political ideologies could improve vaccination rates.

“Initial efforts should be targeted on improving access in communities where vaccination rates are low but where access to healthcare has historically been limited,” she said, referring to remote parts of the state where residents have to drive far for healthcare.

If vaccination rates don’t improve, advocates are concerned about what the fall will look like in New Hampshire.

“Younger children … will likely not be able to receive a vaccination before school starts in the fall of 2021,” said Nora Traviss, a Keene State College professor who co-founded N.H. Science and Public Health.

“We must take precautions, which include improving vaccination rates in rural areas, to allow children to stay in school safely and to protect them from infection since the impacts of long COVID are poorly understood.”

Long COVID refers to ongoing side-effects or systems for those who’ve had COVID-19, according to the C.D.C. Lasting effects can include fatigue, joint pain and shortness of breath.

Town Name Town Population At Least 1 Dose Percent At least 1 Dose – Town Fully Vaccinated Percent Fully Vaccinated – Town Data Suppression Explanation (if applicable) Data as of Acworth 890 370 41.6% 339 38.1% 6/23/2021 Albany 755 379 50.2% 348 46.1% 6/23/2021 Alexandria 1,624 788 48.5% 722 44.5% 6/23/2021 Allenstown 4,410 2,031 46.1% 1,892 42.9% 6/23/2021 Alstead 1,916 1,047 54.7% 984 51.4% 6/23/2021 Alton 5,325 3,102 58.3% 2,879 54.1% 6/23/2021 Amherst 11,700 7,465 63.8% 6,630 56.7% 6/23/2021 Andover 2,395 1,361 56.8% 1,256 52.5% 6/23/2021 Antrim 2,669 1,285 48.1% 1,214 45.5% 6/23/2021 Ashland 2,065 1,137 55.1% 1,056 51.1% 6/23/2021 Atkinson 7,104 3,801 53.5% 3,508 49.4% 6/23/2021 Atkinson – Gilmanton Academy Grant *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Auburn 5,644 3,265 57.8% 2,997 53.1% 6/23/2021 Barnstead 4,708 2,272 48.3% 2,121 45.0% 6/23/2021 Barrington 9,247 5,473 59.2% 4,945 53.5% 6/23/2021 Bartlett 2,845 1,458 51.3% 1,313 46.2% 6/23/2021 Bath 1,096 472 43.1% 436 39.8% 6/23/2021 Beans Grant *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Beans Purchase *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Bedford 23,212 14,195 61.2% 12,872 55.5% 6/23/2021 Belmont 7,304 3,600 49.3% 3,317 45.4% 6/23/2021 Bennington 1,502 663 44.1% 610 40.6% 6/23/2021 Benton 371 97 26.2% 91 24.5% 6/23/2021 Berlin 9,590 5,146 53.7% 4,791 50.0% 6/23/2021 Bethlehem 2,549 1,300 51.0% 1,140 44.7% 6/23/2021 Boscawen 4,088 1,778 43.5% 1,655 40.5% 6/23/2021 Bow 7,978 5,325 66.7% 5,059 63.4% 6/23/2021 Bradford 1,706 1,156 67.8% 1,073 62.9% 6/23/2021 Brentwood 4,603 2,689 58.4% 2,363 51.3% 6/23/2021 Bridgewater 1,088 323 29.7% 304 27.9% 6/23/2021 Bristol 3,073 1,849 60.2% 1,719 55.9% 6/23/2021 Brookfield 737 366 49.7% 324 44.0% 6/23/2021 Brookline 5,434 3,164 58.2% 2,803 51.6% 6/23/2021 Cambridge *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Campton 3,350 2,032 60.7% 1,915 57.2% 6/23/2021 Canaan 3,923 2,192 55.9% 2,051 52.3% 6/23/2021 Candia 3,961 2,067 52.2% 1,903 48.0% 6/23/2021 Canterbury 2,427 1,481 61.0% 1,401 57.7% 6/23/2021 Carroll 772 413 53.5% 356 46.1% 6/23/2021 Center Harbor 1,084 856 79.0% 779 71.9% 6/23/2021 Chandlers Purchase *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Charlestown 5,055 2,291 45.3% 2,090 41.3% 6/23/2021 Chatham 345 178 51.6% 161 46.7% 6/23/2021 Chester 5,290 2,766 52.3% 2,545 48.1% 6/23/2021 Chesterfield 3,619 2,067 57.1% 1,947 53.8% 6/23/2021 Chichester 2,655 1,399 52.7% 1,310 49.3% 6/23/2021 Claremont 12,992 6,047 46.5% 5,508 42.4% 6/23/2021 Clarksville 262 110 41.9% 105 40.0% 6/23/2021 Colebrook 2,191 1,222 55.8% 1,095 50.0% 6/23/2021 Columbia 735 97 13.2% 83 11.3% 6/23/2021 Concord 43,391 26,414 60.9% 24,443 56.3% 6/23/2021 Conway 10,242 7,185 70.1% 6,561 64.1% 6/23/2021 Cornish 1,622 986 60.8% 897 55.3% 6/23/2021 Crawfords Purchase *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Croydon 763 316 41.4% 290 38.0% 6/23/2021 Cutts Grant *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Dalton 944 306 32.4% 262 27.7% 6/23/2021 Danbury 1,210 549 45.4% 504 41.6% 6/23/2021 Danville 4,546 2,052 45.1% 1,830 40.3% 6/23/2021 Deerfield 4,652 2,528 54.3% 2,328 50.0% 6/23/2021 Deering 1,956 771 39.4% 719 36.8% 6/23/2021 Derry 33,197 16,039 48.3% 14,688 44.2% 6/23/2021 Dixs Grant *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Dixville *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Dorchester 356 149 41.8% 136 38.2% 6/23/2021 Dover 32,228 21,687 67.3% 19,359 60.1% 6/23/2021 Dublin 1,556 1,022 65.7% 942 60.5% 6/23/2021 Dummer 287 118 41.1% 110 38.4% 6/23/2021 Dunbarton 2,937 1,638 55.8% 1,529 52.1% 6/23/2021 Durham 16,304 5,201 31.9% 4,734 29.0% 6/23/2021 East Kingston 2,420 1,281 52.9% 1,157 47.8% 6/23/2021 Easton 268 64 23.9% 56 20.9% 6/23/2021 Eaton 419 243 58.0% 227 54.2% 6/23/2021 Effingham 1,502 665 44.3% 603 40.1% 6/23/2021 Ellsworth *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Enfield 4,638 2,993 64.5% 2,795 60.3% 6/23/2021 Epping 7,020 3,810 54.3% 3,401 48.4% 6/23/2021 Epsom 4,833 2,470 51.1% 2,312 47.8% 6/23/2021 Errol 279 217 77.7% 191 68.4% 6/23/2021 Ervings Location *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Exeter 15,358 12,733 82.9% 11,640 75.8% 6/23/2021 Farmington 6,977 2,896 41.5% 2,563 36.7% 6/23/2021 Fitzwilliam 2,362 1,038 43.9% 978 41.4% 6/23/2021 Francestown 1,599 821 51.3% 758 47.4% 6/23/2021 Franconia 1,114 679 61.0% 614 55.1% 6/23/2021 Franklin 8,797 3,812 43.3% 3,518 40.0% 6/23/2021 Freedom 1,600 1,027 64.2% 930 58.1% 6/23/2021 Fremont 4,757 2,456 51.6% 2,194 46.1% 6/23/2021 Gilford 7,207 4,652 64.6% 4,290 59.5% 6/23/2021 Gilmanton 3,784 2,084 55.1% 1,945 51.4% 6/23/2021 Gilsum 807 387 48.0% 360 44.6% 6/23/2021 Goffstown 18,095 7,594 42.0% 6,976 38.6% 6/23/2021 Gorham 2,659 1,569 59.0% 1,468 55.2% 6/23/2021 Goshen 806 354 43.9% 337 41.8% 6/23/2021 Grafton 1,349 637 47.2% 582 43.1% 6/23/2021 Grantham 2,986 2,574 86.2% 2,403 80.5% 6/23/2021 Greenfield 1,793 859 47.9% 773 43.1% 6/23/2021 Greenland 4,139 2,681 64.8% 2,460 59.4% 6/23/2021 Greens Grant *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Greenville 2,097 820 39.1% 724 34.5% 6/23/2021 Groton 600 141 23.5% 130 21.7% 6/23/2021 Hadleys Purchase *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Hales Location 124 103 82.8% 87 70.0% 6/23/2021 Hampstead 8,727 4,963 56.9% 4,535 52.0% 6/23/2021 Hampton 15,183 9,773 64.4% 8,704 57.3% 6/23/2021 Hampton Falls 2,424 1,398 57.7% 1,247 51.4% 6/23/2021 Hancock 1,680 1,190 70.9% 1,110 66.1% 6/23/2021 Hanover 11,316 8,295 73.3% 7,505 66.3% 6/23/2021 Harrisville 943 648 68.7% 621 65.9% 6/23/2021 Harts Location *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Haverhill 4,588 2,244 48.9% 2,066 45.0% 6/23/2021 Hebron 618 487 78.8% 447 72.3% 6/23/2021 Henniker 4,969 2,362 47.5% 2,164 43.6% 6/23/2021 Hill 1,112 455 40.9% 419 37.7% 6/23/2021 Hillsborough 6,044 2,519 41.7% 2,357 39.0% 6/23/2021 Hinsdale 3,964 1,769 44.6% 1,645 41.5% 6/23/2021 Holderness 2,097 1,565 74.6% 1,459 69.6% 6/23/2021 Hollis 8,032 5,534 68.9% 4,980 62.0% 6/23/2021 Hooksett 14,789 11,921 80.6% 10,962 74.1% 6/23/2021 Hopkinton 5,766 3,854 66.8% 3,603 62.5% 6/23/2021 Hudson 25,737 13,006 50.5% 11,775 45.8% 6/23/2021 Jackson 851 789 92.7% 702 82.5% 6/23/2021 Jaffrey 5,298 2,476 46.7% 2,314 43.7% 6/23/2021 Jefferson 1,070 387 36.2% 339 31.7% 6/23/2021 Keene 22,887 12,869 56.2% 11,896 52.0% 6/23/2021 Kensington 2,143 1,235 57.6% 1,116 52.1% 6/23/2021 Kilkenny *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Kingston 6,230 2,916 46.8% 2,652 42.6% 6/23/2021 Laconia 16,598 9,049 54.5% 8,305 50.0% 6/23/2021 Lancaster 3,341 2,995 89.6% 2,648 79.3% 6/23/2021 Landaff 417 166 39.8% 149 35.7% 6/23/2021 Langdon 684 318 46.5% 297 43.4% 6/23/2021 Lebanon 13,851 10,874 78.5% 9,984 72.1% 6/23/2021 Lee 4,544 2,889 63.6% 2,665 58.6% 6/23/2021 Lempster 1,161 435 37.5% 407 35.0% 6/23/2021 Lincoln 1,720 979 56.9% 873 50.8% 6/23/2021 Lisbon 1,661 638 38.4% 567 34.1% 6/23/2021 Litchfield 8,709 4,774 54.8% 4,337 49.8% 6/23/2021 Littleton 5,843 6,748 100.0% 6,042 100.0% 6/23/2021 Livermore *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Londonderry 26,225 14,210 54.2% 12,878 49.1% 6/23/2021 Loudon 5,738 3,259 56.8% 3,069 53.5% 6/23/2021 Low – Burbanks Grant *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Lyman 539 231 42.8% 211 39.1% 6/23/2021 Lyme 1,701 1,274 74.9% 1,192 70.1% 6/23/2021 Lyndeborough 1,742 837 48.0% 747 42.9% 6/23/2021 Madbury 1,871 1,248 66.7% 1,147 61.3% 6/23/2021 Madison 2,655 1,441 54.3% 1,301 49.0% 6/23/2021 Manchester 111,679 56,432 50.5% 49,367 44.2% 6/23/2021 Marlborough 2,093 1,186 56.7% 1,122 53.6% 6/23/2021 Marlow 731 379 51.9% 352 48.2% 6/23/2021 Martins Location *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Mason 1,440 631 43.8% 550 38.2% 6/23/2021 Meredith 6,377 3,917 61.4% 3,556 55.8% 6/23/2021 Merrimack 26,466 16,123 60.9% 14,468 54.7% 6/23/2021 Middleton 1,837 722 39.3% 652 35.5% 6/23/2021 Milan 1,269 662 52.2% 623 49.1% 6/23/2021 Milford 16,143 8,184 50.7% 7,135 44.2% 6/23/2021 Millsfield *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Milton 4,680 2,060 44.0% 1,820 38.9% 6/23/2021 Monroe 800 333 41.6% 304 38.0% 6/23/2021 Mont Vernon 2,624 1,522 58.0% 1,337 51.0% 6/23/2021 Moultonborough 4,140 2,893 69.9% 2,630 63.5% 6/23/2021 Nashua 89,648 49,332 55.0% 44,326 49.4% 6/23/2021 Nelson 720 378 52.5% 348 48.3% 6/23/2021 New Boston 5,908 3,384 57.3% 2,999 50.8% 6/23/2021 New Castle 966 769 79.6% 696 72.0% 6/23/2021 New Durham 2,677 1,341 50.1% 1,216 45.4% 6/23/2021 New Hampton 2,283 1,369 60.0% 1,250 54.8% 6/23/2021 New Ipswich 5,375 1,779 33.1% 1,637 30.5% 6/23/2021 New London 4,156 3,169 76.2% 2,944 70.8% 6/23/2021 Newbury 2,214 1,380 62.3% 1,293 58.4% 6/23/2021 Newfields 1,720 1,087 63.2% 994 57.8% 6/23/2021 Newington 799 616 77.1% 562 70.4% 6/23/2021 Newmarket 9,445 5,508 58.3% 5,067 53.6% 6/23/2021 Newport 6,356 3,104 48.8% 2,903 45.7% 6/23/2021 Newton 4,959 2,009 40.5% 1,820 36.7% 6/23/2021 North Hampton 4,575 2,841 62.1% 2,574 56.3% 6/23/2021 Northfield 4,930 2,127 43.1% 1,973 40.0% 6/23/2021 Northumberland 2,123 558 26.3% 474 22.3% 6/23/2021 Northwood 4,293 2,340 54.5% 2,153 50.1% 6/23/2021 Nottingham 5,136 2,939 57.2% 2,682 52.2% 6/23/2021 Odell *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Orange 332 172 51.9% 167 50.4% 6/23/2021 Orford 1,238 723 58.4% 685 55.3% 6/23/2021 Ossipee 4,448 2,237 50.3% 2,037 45.8% 6/23/2021 Pelham 14,155 6,573 46.4% 6,049 42.7% 6/23/2021 Pembroke 7,160 3,905 54.5% 3,659 51.1% 6/23/2021 Peterborough 6,775 3,698 54.6% 3,463 51.1% 6/23/2021 Piermont 777 420 54.0% 393 50.6% 6/23/2021 Pinkhams Grant *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Pittsburg 838 485 57.9% 439 52.4% 6/23/2021 Pittsfield 4,135 1,670 40.4% 1,564 37.8% 6/23/2021 Plainfield 2,396 1,661 69.3% 1,548 64.6% 6/23/2021 Plaistow 7,737 3,398 43.9% 3,072 39.7% 6/23/2021 Plymouth 6,799 3,385 49.8% 3,091 45.5% 6/23/2021 Portsmouth 22,171 14,742 66.5% 13,604 61.4% 6/23/2021 Randolph 291 189 65.1% 177 60.9% 6/23/2021 Raymond 10,472 5,045 48.2% 4,464 42.6% 6/23/2021 Richmond 1,152 449 39.0% 428 37.2% 6/23/2021 Rindge 6,099 2,224 36.5% 2,044 33.5% 6/23/2021 Rochester 31,414 16,792 53.5% 14,842 47.2% 6/23/2021 Rollinsford 2,614 1,471 56.3% 1,341 51.3% 6/23/2021 Roxbury 219 104 47.5% 99 45.2% 6/23/2021 Rumney 1,474 871 59.1% 803 54.5% 6/23/2021 Rye 5,470 3,750 68.6% 3,432 62.7% 6/23/2021 Salem 29,910 15,102 50.5% 14,037 46.9% 6/23/2021 Salisbury 1,438 682 47.4% 635 44.2% 6/23/2021 Sanbornton 2,985 1,666 55.8% 1,559 52.2% 6/23/2021 Sandown 6,463 3,048 47.2% 2,735 42.3% 6/23/2021 Sandwich 1,361 955 70.2% 878 64.5% 6/23/2021 Sargents Purchase *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Seabrook 8,890 3,882 43.7% 3,426 38.5% 6/23/2021 Second College Grant *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Sharon 363 205 56.5% 193 53.1% 6/23/2021 Shelburne 358 182 50.9% 169 47.3% 6/23/2021 Somersworth 12,005 7,228 60.2% 6,502 54.2% 6/23/2021 South Hampton 825 408 49.5% 370 44.9% 6/23/2021 Springfield 1,318 659 50.0% 614 46.6% 6/23/2021 Stark 540 144 26.6% 132 24.4% 6/23/2021 Stewartstown 981 374 38.1% 339 34.6% 6/23/2021 Stoddard 1,247 595 47.7% 564 45.2% 6/23/2021 Strafford 4,236 2,373 56.0% 2,158 50.9% 6/23/2021 Stratford 724 327 45.1% 286 39.5% 6/23/2021 Stratham 7,547 5,063 67.1% 4,639 61.5% 6/23/2021 Success *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Sugar Hill 574 289 50.4% 260 45.3% 6/23/2021 Sullivan 683 359 52.6% 342 50.1% 6/23/2021 Sunapee 3,422 2,206 64.5% 2,060 60.2% 6/23/2021 Surry 742 511 68.8% 478 64.4% 6/23/2021 Sutton 1,899 751 39.5% 696 36.7% 6/23/2021 Swanzey 7,227 3,824 52.9% 3,622 50.1% 6/23/2021 Tamworth 2,926 1,504 51.4% 1,369 46.8% 6/23/2021 Temple 1,416 747 52.7% 680 48.0% 6/23/2021 Thompson – Meserves Purchase *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Thornton 2,569 1,520 59.2% 1,418 55.2% 6/23/2021 Tilton 3,649 2,294 62.9% 2,139 58.6% 6/23/2021 Troy 2,090 895 42.8% 827 39.6% 6/23/2021 Tuftonboro 2,430 1,419 58.4% 1,268 52.2% 6/23/2021 Unity 1,574 330 21.0% 306 19.4% 6/23/2021 Wakefield 5,155 2,312 44.9% 2,098 40.7% 6/23/2021 Walpole 3,774 2,217 58.8% 2,061 54.6% 6/23/2021 Warner 2,943 1,786 60.7% 1,660 56.4% 6/23/2021 Warren 915 512 56.0% 476 52.0% 6/23/2021 Washington 1,121 576 51.4% 536 47.8% 6/23/2021 Waterville Valley 244 402 100.0% 362 100.0% 6/23/2021 Weare 9,029 4,381 48.5% 4,053 44.9% 6/23/2021 Webster 1,920 1,006 52.4% 925 48.2% 6/23/2021 Wentworth 910 479 52.6% 427 46.9% 6/23/2021 Wentworths Location *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported *Data Not Reported: Data not available for towns with less than a population of 100 – data limited to protect the privacy of individuals 6/23/2021 Westmoreland 1,708 975 57.1% 899 52.6% 6/23/2021 Whitefield 2,244 786 35.0% 696 31.0% 6/23/2021 Wilmot 1,396 872 62.5% 789 56.5% 6/23/2021 Wilton 3,779 2,042 54.0% 1,794 47.5% 6/23/2021 Winchester 4,248 1,594 37.5% 1,493 35.1% 6/23/2021 Windham 14,769 8,701 58.9% 8,025 54.3% 6/23/2021 Windsor 224 111 49.6% 99 44.2% 6/23/2021 Wolfeboro 6,329 5,424 85.7% 4,656 73.6% 6/23/2021 Woodstock 1,358 829 61.1% 768 56.6% 6/23/2021

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.