Plymouth State University Class of 2023 gift of ‘giving tree’ will benefit students in need

PLYMOUTH, NH – Prior to Plymouth State University’s (PSU) 152nd Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, the class of 2023 presented a gift of nearly $3,000 to the university’s Student Support Foundation (SSF). The gift will help the SSF provide short and long-term support to PSU students in need by providing emergency financial grants, maintaining the campus food pantry and distributing meal swipes collected through the “Swipe it Forward” program.

To commemorate this year’s class gift, the newly formed PSU Future Alumni Board (FAB) planted a beautiful evergreen tree, which they dubbed the “Senior Class Giving Tree.” The tree will stand as a symbol of community and to encourage future classes to carry on the tradition of giving back to the PSU community. The Class of 2023 is the first to be recognized with a granite plaque at the base of the tree.

Graduating senior and SSF President Alyssa Griffin offered remarks to those who gathered for the pre-commencement tree planting ceremony.

“I hope that, like me, you’ll plan on coming back to campus often and that you will give back to the community that has shaped us into the people we are today,” said Griffin. “I hope when you do come back to visit, this tree reminds you of what it means to come together as a community and collectively make a difference. May we all continue to live by the PSU motto, ‘Ut Prosim, That may I serve’.”

The Giving Tree is meant to stand as a reminder to students and PSU alumni that no matter where they go after they graduate, PSU is always ‘home.’ The tree will stand tall and continue to grow on the PSU campus as future PSU students create their own ways to give back.

