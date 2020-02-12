Plow thief comes clean, plow remains at large

MANCHESTER, N.H. – There are plenty of snow plows around this time in New England, but Manchester Police are seeking public help to find a stolen plow that has been sold after the man that stole it has come clean.

On Feb. 10, 35-year-old John Williams turned himself into the Manchester Police Department for stealing a plow from Bonneville and Sons. Police had been seeking information on the theft since Jan. 4, which was caught on surveillance video.

Williams, a Hooksett resident, allegedly sold the plow, and that person sold it another time. It was last seen in Lowell, Mass.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the plow is asked to call 603-668-8711. Williams is charged with alleged theft by unauthorized taking, receiving stolen property and falsifying evidence.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 27.