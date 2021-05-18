Planning board to hear request for congregate housing and changes to subdivision and site plan regs

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

ZONING BOARD HIGHLIGHTS

At the May 13 Zoning Board, the following cases were heard and the following decisions were rendered. You can listen to the specific details in the broadcast of this meeting on-demand.

1800-1802 Elm Street, R-3/PO Zoning District, Ward 3 (ZBA2021-016), Variance granted.

610 Second Street, B-2 Zoning District, Ward 10 (ZBA2021-017), Variance granted for a 4-family building with 12 parking spaces.

587 Maple Street, C-1 Zoning District, Ward 2 (ZBA2021-022), Variance granted for 2 chairs and no second floor office.

149 Hazleton Court, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-030), Variance granted.

84 Robert Hall Road, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-032), Variance granted.

31 Aaron Drive, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 6 (ZBA2021-036), Variance granted with conditions (hours are 9A – 5P, only 1 chair is allowed, no signage, only open Wednesday and Thursday.

7 Bubier Street, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 4 (ZBA2021-031), Variance granted, applicant must follow up with permits for existing structures.

1019 Hanover Street, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 5 (ZBA2021-038), Application withdrawn.

126 Alpine Street, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 5 (ZBA2021-038), Variance granted.

22 Cranwell Drive, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 6 (ZBA2021-040), Variance denied.

136 Hazelton Court, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-041), Variance granted.

337 St. James Avenue, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 10 (ZBA2021-042), Variance granted.

75 Doris Street, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-044), Variance granted.

39 Sunnyside Street, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 7 (ZBA2021-045), Variance granted.

7 Clement Street, Tax Map 594, Lots 17A and 17B, R-1B Zoning District, Ward 10 (ZBA 2021-028), Variance granted.

1525 South Willow Street, B-2 Zoning District, Ward 8 (ZBA2021-047), Variance granted.

415 South Mammoth Road, R-1A Zoning District, Ward 8 (SBA2021-018), Variance denied.

180 Pearl Street, C-1 Zoning District, Ward 4 (ZBA2021-037), city records list this property as 120 Pearl Street, Variance granted.

PLANNING BOARD

The Manchester Planning Board will meet on Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m. The compete Agenda of this month’s business meeting is available on-line: Planning Board Agenda; highlights are below.

PUBLIC HEARING

Subdivision and Site Plan Review Regulations Amendments

The Manchester Planning Board is inviting public comment on proposed amendments of the Subdivision and Site Plan Review Regulations. There are two purposes for the proposed amendments. The first is to amend the criteria for what requires approval by the Board, especially in regard to changes of use. The second is to more directly refer to the storm water regulations enforced by the Manchester Department of Public Works. For more detail on the proposed changes, please visit: Announcements – Planning and Community Development (manchesternh.gov)

273 Dubuque Street, R-3 Zoning District (CU2020-003 & SP2021-013)

Andrew J. Tine, representing Into Action Sober Living, is requesting a conditional use permit for a reduction in required on-site parking for the use of a congregate housing facility. Applicant is also submitting a site plan application to change the use of a three-family dwelling to a congregate housing facility

Project Application: 2021-06-03_SP2021-013_273_DUBUQUE_ST_APPLICATION.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases were presented to the Board on May 6 and will be reviewed by the Planning Board to render decisions. If you wish to see what was presented during the Public Hearing, a recording of the meeting is available to review on-demand.

983 South Mammoth Road, IND General Industrial/Industrial Park District (PSDP2020-007)

Applicant submitted an application for a site plan and planned development that proposes to construct an approximately a 17,500-square-foot building to be used as building-contractor offices and storage, an approximately 3,600-square-foot building to be used as self-storage and a parking lot with approximately 108 parking spaces, 29 of which would be used for parking fleet vehicles.

241 & 261 Candia Road, R1-B Residential One Family, High-Density Zoning District (S2020-020)

Applicant has submitted an application to adjust a common lot line annexing 4,245 SF from Lot 52 and 53 on Tax Map 609, with no new buildable lot to be created.

252 Willow Street, RDV Redevelopment Mixed Use Zoning District (CU2020-007, PDSP2020-001)

Application is requesting a conditional use permit to allow a reduction in required onsite parking and a site plan and planned development that proposes a 2,400 SF freestanding distillery, associated with The Factory redevelopment.

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor and on the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. Meetings are broadcast live on Channel 22 or by going to Manchester Public TV’s website to live stream: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv. You will be able to offer public comment on the application by calling 603.792.6737 or by emailing planningboard@manchesternh.gov. You may also attend the meeting through our webinar software by sending an email to the above-referenced address on the day of the meeting and requesting an invitation to participate. The phone line and email will be monitored by staff up to, and during, the public hearing.