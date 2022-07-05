Planning Board to hear applications for new apartments and ADUs at next meeting.

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board met on Thursday, June 16. The following cases were reviewed and given approval to move forward at this meeting. If you missed the meeting or would like more information, the meeting will be available to watch on-demand.

CU2022-015, SP2022-010: 90 Union Street, Ward 9

PDSP2022-002: Properties located between Smyth Road and Radburn Street, Ward 2

PDSP2022-004: 1500 South Willow Street, Ward 8

CU2022-017: 2880 Brown Avenue, Ward 8

PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will hold its next public hearing on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. This meeting will be televised on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. Project Applications are available on-line for each of the projects below.

SP2022-009: 48 Brook Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3

[This applicant has requested a postponement to a future date. If no date certain is given at the meeting, abutters will receive notification of new hearing date.]

Application for a change of use site plan application to convert an existing mixed-use office building into a 10-unit, multi-family apartment building.

CU2022-009 & SP2022-006: 25 Lowell Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3.

A conditional use permit application to construct a multi-family apartment building with residential units on all floors including the ground floor. Applicant has also submitted a change of use site plan application to convert a five-story office building into a 55,000 SF building with 48 multi-family residential units and two ground floor commercial units, with associated site improvements

PDSP2021-003: 1824 Front Street, Residential Suburban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 12.

Applicant is seeking to amend a previously approved planned development/site plan (PDSP2021-003) by proposing to construct an 8′ high retaining wall in the front yard of the development, adding two under-sized loading spaces, and changing site grading per request from the NH Department of Transportation.

CU2022-020: 1285 Union Street, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 1.

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to construct an attached Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in the rear yard of an existing single-family dwelling.

CU2022-021: 655 Coolidge Ave, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 11.

Application for a conditional use permit for a proposed Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in the basement of an existing single-family home.

IMP2022-005: 409 Elm Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3.

Applicant is requesting a waiver of the school impact fee (in full) for the thirty (30) studio apartments, and a reduction in the school impact fee from $3,125 to $945 per unit, for the forty (40) one-bedroom apartments at Red Oak at 409 Elm Street.

WHAT ARE IMPACT FEES?

Under Chapter 13 of the city’s Zoning Ordinance, impact fees are levied upon developers seeking approval for projects that would result in a greater need for city services, such as additional family housing necessitating larger schools due to the increase of the city’s child population or additional fire station capacity. The current impact fee schedule can be found here.

S2022-004: 39 Tougas Ave, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 6.

Applicant has submitted a subdivision request to create one new buildable lot of record of 9,180 SF.

CU2022-018 & SP2022-011: 351 Chestnut St, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3.

Applicant is submitting a conditional use permit application to construct multi-family residential units within the first floor along with a site plan application to construct 98 multi-family apartment units totaling five stories, with an underground garage.

CU2022-019 & SP2022-012: Southeast Corner of Chestnut & Merrimack Streets, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3.

Applicant is seeking a conditional use permit application to construct multi-family residential units within the first floor, in the Central Business District (CBD) along with a site plan application to construct 44 multi-family apartment units, totaling four stories.

SP2022-013: 167 Lake Avenue and 120 Spruce Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3.

Applicant is submitting a site plan application to change the use of a portion of a congregate housing facility from on-site daycare to three additional congregate housing rooms.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

As part of a limited business meeting, the following cases will be decided: