Planning Board to deliberate sober living facility on Dubuque Street and permit to serve alcohol at Francouers Café.

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

HERITAGE COMMISSION HIGHLIGHTS

At the May 25 Heritage Commission meeting, the following cases were heard and the following decisions were rendered. You can listen to the specific details in the broadcast of this meeting on-demand.

Section 106 Review, 335 Cypress Street: commissioners agreed that the placement of cellular antennas would not have an adverse effect on the property.

Sign Permit Application, 200 Bedford Street: commissioners approved the sign placement; however, they were not in agreement with painting portions of the entrance and railing in white, they felt that maintaining the Amoskeag green was more appropriate for the area.

PLANNING BOARD

The Manchester Planning Board will meet on Thursday, June 3 at 6 p.m. The complete Agenda of this month’s business meeting is available on-line: Planning Board Agenda; highlights are below.

CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARING

Subdivision and Site Plan Review Regulations Amendments

The Manchester Planning Board is holding a continued public hearing for proposed changes. For more detail on the proposed changes, please visit: Announcements – Planning and Community Development (manchesternh.gov)

310 Second street, SP2021-007, continued from an earlier date, is also on the Agenda with a request to withdraw the application.

PUBLIC HEARING

488 South Main Street, B-1 Neighborhood Business Zoning District (CU2021-009)

Francoeurs Café LLC has submitted a conditional use application to allow alcoholic beverages in association with a restaurant establishment of up to 5,000 SF.

Project Application: 2021-06-03_CU2021-009_488_S_MAIN.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases were presented to the Board on May 6 and will be reviewed by the Planning Board to render decisions. If you wish to see what was presented during the Public Hearing, a recording of the meeting is available to review on-demand.

273 Dubuque Street, R-3 Zoning District (CU2020-003 & SP2021-013)

Andrew J. Tine, representing Into Action Sober Living, is requesting a conditional use permit for a reduction in required on-site parking for the use of a congregate housing facility. Applicant is also submitting a site plan application to change the use of a three-family dwelling to a congregate housing facility

Project Application: 2021-06-03_SP2021-013_273_DUBUQUE_ST_APPLICATION.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor and on the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. Meetings are broadcast live on Channel 22 or by going to Manchester Public TV’s website to live stream: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv. You will be able to offer public comment on the application by calling 603.792.6737 or by emailing planningboard@manchesternh.gov. You may also attend the meeting through our webinar software by sending an email to the above-referenced address on the day of the meeting and requesting an invitation to participate. The phone line and email will be monitored by staff up to, and during, the public hearing.