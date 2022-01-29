Planning Board to decide on congregate housing and the addition of residential units to Elm Street

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

HERITAGE COMMISSION

The Heritage Commission met on Tuesday, January 25, if you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand through Manchester Public Television. The following cases were discussed and decisions were rendered.

Regulatory review of a building permit application in the Amoskeag Millyard Historic District: 135 Spring Street. After additional review and discussion on sign sizes and locations, approved.

After additional review and discussion on sign sizes and locations, approved. Regulatory review of a building permit application in the Amoskeag Millyard Historic District: 150 Dow Street. Applicant has been asked to come back with an updated design.

Applicant has been asked to come back with an updated design. Regulatory review of a building permit application in the Amoskeag Millyard Historic District: 27 South Commerical Street. Application approved.

Application approved. 79-E Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive Structure Review: 21 West Auburn Street . The Heritage Commission voted to draft a letter to the BOMA citing their thoughts on granting 79-E for this project.

. The Heritage Commission voted to draft a letter to the BOMA citing their thoughts on granting 79-E for this project. South Manchester Rail Trail Interpretive Signage, agreed with plan. Heritage Commission was supportive of this project.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, February 4 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be televised on Manchester Public Television on Channel 22 or on-line. The highlights from the agenda are below. Project Applications can be found here.

PUBLIC HEARING

PDSP2022-001: 1333 Goffstown Road, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District

Applicant has submitted a planned-development application to construct a second principal structure.

CU2022-002 and CU2022-003: 2108 River Road, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District

Applicant is asking for a conditional-use permit to expand the use of a private school and a reduction in required on-site parking from 265 parking spaces required to 259 parking spaces provided, with an additional 40 parking spaces provided on an adjacent lot.

SP2022-002 and IMP2022-001: 35 High Street Civic-Institutional Zoning District

Applicant has submitted a site-plan application to change the use of approximately 1,880 SF of existing office space to four (4) residential dwelling units and maintaining an existing residential unit on the second floor, resulting in a five (5) unit, multi-family dwelling. Application is also asking for school impact fee waiver.

SP2022-003: 610 Second Street, General Business Zoning District

Applicant is asking for approval of site-plan for a proposed four (4) unit apartment building of approximately 3,740 SF and parking to replace a fire-damaged three (3) unit building.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following cases will be discussed, and decisions will be rendered. These applications were discussed in meetings on January 6 and January 20. These

SP2021-034: 568 Beech St., Civic-Institutional Zoning District – application to convert this property from residential use to congregate housing for sober living purposes.

– application to convert this property from residential use to congregate housing for sober living purposes. PDSP2021-005: 1051 S. Willow St., General Business Zoning District – application to install a Chase Bank ATM structure in the parking lot of the Manchester Run Plaza.

– application to install a Chase Bank ATM structure in the parking lot of the Manchester Run Plaza. SP2021-033 & CU2021-024: 1000 Elm St., Central Business Zoning District – application to convert existing office space to approximately 155 residential units with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units. The conditional use permit is being sought to allow dwellings on first floor with no commercial units on the first floor.

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, February 1 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be televised on Manchester Public Television on Channel 22 or on-line. Committees will begin meeting at 5:30 pm. Links are below to access agenda and all meeting materials. The BOMA meeting will begin with a public comment period. Anyone wishing to speak is invited to sign up and will be given 3 minutes to present.