Planning board to consider application fee deferral for affordable housing, Maple Street congregate housing plan

Every city has a plethora of boards and commissions – truth be told, each has its purview and all are important to the success of building a community. In Manchester, these boards and commissions are filled by community members who volunteer their time and are voted in to serve by the Mayor and Aldermen.

In Manchester, we are extremely fortunate to work closely with the Planning & Community Development department and to have their full support. In this column, we will endeavor to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

This week, we start with the Planning Board.

The Manchester Planning Board meets twice per month to hear applications for subdivisions, site plans, planned developments and conditional use permits. The first meeting is a public hearing that allows for applicant presentations and community feedback and the second meeting is a business meeting where project presentations are reviewed, conditions are considered and decisions are rendered.

If you are interested in learning more about the Planning Board, this would be a great place to start: Planning Board (manchesternh.gov)

Next Planning Board Public Hearing: Thursday, January 7 at 6 pm.

While the complete agenda for this month’s business meeting can be found here, CITY OF MANCHESTER (manchesternh.gov), below are a few items that may be of interest to the community at large.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Amendments to the Manchester Subdivision and Site Plan Review Regulations: The Planning Board is considering making amendments to the above-referenced regulations that would allow for the deferral of application fees for subdivided lots and multi-family dwelling units that would be used for affordable housing.

Proposed Amendments: Adopted by the Planning Board on June 27, 1985. Effective date July 29, 1985 (manchesternh.gov)

983 South Mammoth Road (PDSP2020-007): This application is being presented to construct two principal buildings, a commercial parking lot and an automotive fueling station to serve commercial vehicles using the commercial parking lot, all on approximately four acres in the IND (General Industrial/Industrial Park) zoning district.

Application detail: COVER (manchesternh.gov)

573 Maple Street (SP2020-026): This application is being presented to change the use of an existing office building to congregate housing in the R-3 (Urban Multifamily) District.

Application detail: SKM_458e20120710470 (manchesternh.gov)

970 Gold Street (SP2020-027): A site plan application to change use of a property from equipment rental to an automobile dealership in the B-2 (General Business) district.

Application detail: will be updated when available

1124 South Mammoth Road (PDSP2020-008): This is a site plan/planned development application to expand a previously approved residential development in the R-S (Low Density), RSM (Residential Suburban Multifamily) and IND (General Industrial/Industrial Park) zoning districts.

Application detail: 2021-01-07_PDSP2020-008_1124_SOUTH_MAMMOTH_ROAD.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor and on the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. Meetings are broadcast live on Channel 22 or by going to Manchester Public TV’s website to live stream: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv. You will be able to offer public comment on the application by calling 603.792.6737 or by emailing planningboard@manchesternh.gov. You may also attend the meeting through our webinar software by sending an email to the above-referenced address on the day of the meeting and requesting an invitation to participate. The phone line and email will be monitored by staff up to, and during, the public hearing.

June Trisciani is a lifelong resident of Manchester, small business owner and currently serves as vice-chair of the Planning Board.