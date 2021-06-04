Planning Board set to return to city hall

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Planning Board will join other municipal government boards in returning to in-person meetings beginning on June 17.

Thursday’s meeting was listed on the city’s website as set to take place at city hall, although members of the Planning Board in May said they would wait to see how things went with the return of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen before officially deciding to return, but ultimately waited after the Aldermen returned on Tuesday.

Planning Board Member Bryce Kaw-Uh hoped that members of the public would still be allowed to provide comments by e-mail or voice mail during meetings once the board returns to in-person meetings as long as there are no logistical issues or exorbitant costs.

“I understand that some technical issues can’t be overcome, but we are in the 21st Century, and I’d think our city would be able to support some form of hybrid access looking into the future,” said Kaw-uh. “It just seems like we shouldn’t let old ways of doing things hold us back.”

Before New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s state of emergency that allowed remote meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, e-mail and voice mail testimony was allowed, but only before meetings began. Staff members told the board that it is technically possible to provide voice mail testimony during meetings by holding phones up to microphones at City Hall, although this could be difficult at times.

Sununu’s emergency order allowing remote meetings will continue as long as his executive order declaring a state of emergency is continued. The 21st and latest extension of the state of emergency executive order runs out on June 11.

The Planning Board is expected to discuss the city’s Master Plan at their next meeting. In other news, a conditional use permit and change of use request was conditionally approved for a congregate housing facility at 273 Dubuque Street. A conditional use application to allow alcoholic beverages was allowed for Francoeurs Café at 488 South Main St. The application was needed due to the zoning of the restaurant’s location, which does not normally allow alcohol.