Planning Board preview: Proposed PODS storage center off Brown Ave., Subdivision and Site Plan regs review

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

The Manchester Planning Board will be meeting on Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. Remember, meetings are being held on-line to adhere to COVID protocols and can be accessed by tuning into Channel 22 on your television or on-line: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The following items were reviewed during the April 8 Zoning Board meeting. If you are interested in the discussion around these decisions, a recording of this meeting is available on-line: 04/08/21 Zoning Board On-Demand

ZBA2021-009 – 33 Purchase Street, R-1B Residential One Family – High-Density Zoning District, Ward 9: Variance granted.

150 Spruce Street, R-3 Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 3: Variance granted.

451 Manchester Street, R-2 Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 4: Variance granted.

38 Cottage Road, R-1B Residential One Family – High-Density Zoning District, Ward 9: Variance denied.

1800-1802 Elm Street, R-3 Urban Multifamily / Professional Office Overlay Zoning District, Ward 3: Applicant was not present, Board voted to table until May 13, no additional notification will be provided.

610 Second Street, B-2 General Business Zoning District, Ward 10: Postponed to May 13 meeting, no additional notification will be provided.

875 Elm Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3: Variance granted.

280 Chauncey Avenue, R-1A Residential One Family – Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 1: Variance granted.

587 Maple Street, C-1 Civic Institutional Zoning District, Ward 2: Motion to table was approved with a request for the applicant to return to the Board on May 13 with additional information to support options for additional parking. No additional notification will be provided.

154 Conant Street, R-3 Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 11: Variance granted.

265 Sullivan Street, R-2 R-2 Residential Two-Family Zoning District, Ward 11: Variance granted.

183 Ray Street, R-1B Residential One Family – High-Density Zoning District, Ward 1: Variance granted for Section 6.04 Lot Coverage, Variance denied for Section 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses with regard to setbacks.

310 Second Street, B-2 General Business Zoning District, Ward 10: Variance granted with an added stipulation to ensure applicant continues to meet all EPA and NH DES guidelines with regard to storage of salt, lime and fertilizer storage.

241 Candia Road, R-1B Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District, Ward 7: Variance granted with an added stipulation that there will be no outside dining/picnic tables allowed.

1239 Hall Street, R-1B Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District, Ward 2: Variance granted.

1239 Hall Street, R-1B Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District, Ward 2: Variance granted. ZBA2021-025 – 10,000 South Willow Street, IND General Industrial / Industrial Park Zoning District, Ward 8: Variance granted.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The following items were reviewed during the April 1 Limited Business meeting. If you are interested in the discussion around these decisions, a recording of this meeting is available online: 04/01/21 Planning Board On-Demand

270 Amory Street, R-2 Residential Two Family District (CU2020-020): Approved, with condition that the parking lot is restriped and landscaping is added, as presented.

145 Head Street, R1-B Residential One Family District, High Density (CU-2021-005): Approved, with condition that the decorative vinyl fence is modified to meet zoning requirements.

Approved, with condition that the decorative vinyl fence is modified to meet zoning requirements. 540 Chestnut Street, updated architectural review: This was asked for as part of a condition of approval for this project. The board responded was that they appreciated seeing the updates and are asking that the property owner continue to work with the Planning Department to do whatever additional landscaping they can do for aesthetic improvement.

While the complete Agenda of this month’s meeting can be found on the City website, Planning Board Agenda, highlights are below.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

BUSINESS MEETING

Winston Street, IND General Industrial/Industrial Park District (SP2021-009, CU2021-006)

Applicant is proposing a site-plan application to construct an approximately 40,000 SF storage facility, with associated site improvements. A conditional use permit application has also been submitted for a reduction in parking spaces from 40 to 10.

Application Detail: 2021-04-01_SP2021-009_AND_CU2021-006_WINSTON_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

ADMINISTRATIVE MATTERS

Ongoing review of potential changes to the Subdivision and Site Plan Regulations.

Review the Accessory Dwelling Unit regulations, see Section 8.26 Accessory Dwelling Units in Manchester’s Zoning Ordinance (manchesternh.gov)

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor and on the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. Meetings are broadcast live on Channel 22 or by going to Manchester Public TV’s website to live stream: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv. You will be able to offer public comment on the application by calling 603.792.6737 or by emailing planningboard@manchesternh.gov. You may also attend the meeting through our webinar software by sending an email to the above-referenced address on the day of the meeting and requesting an invitation to participate. The phone line and email will be monitored by staff up to, and during, the public hearing.

June Trisciani is a lifelong resident of Manchester, small business owner and currently serves as vice-chair of the Planning Board.

To learn more about the Planning Board, this is a great place to start: Planning Board (manchesternh.gov)