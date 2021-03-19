Planning Board okays proposed distillery at The Factory on Willow

An overhead view of where the distillery will eventually go and The Factory on Willow building, with the food truck area in between where The Factory on Willow’s garage once was.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – It’s usually a good sign for an applicant when the chairman of a Planning Board refers to a design review as “pretty damn cool.”

Indeed, the Manchester Planning Board had positive reviews for a non-binding design review attached to a proposed distillery located at The Factory on Willow, a new mixed-use building on Willow Street.

The Factory on Willow spokesperson Liz Hitchcock told the board that the 2,400 sq. ft new distillery building will be on the northern part of The Factory on Willow lot, with an adjacent 20’x60’ deck.

The building will become home to Shoeleather Spirits, a producer of whiskey, gin, honey moonshine and vodka named after the McElwain Shoemaking company that once operated out of the building where The Factory now stands.

On-site consumption of spirits isn’t expected beyond sample tastings, but Hitchcock says that retail sales of the company’s products will be available in the new, black corrugated metal building.

Hitchcock came before the board to ask if there were any issues with this change to the site’s original site plan approval in 2019.

The distillery building is proposed to be located next to an amphitheatre area and a food truck patio expected to open in mid-May.

Hitchcock also told the board that her company, the Orbit Group, is currently also in negotiations with a commercial tenant for the first floor as well as a café that will operate a catering business inside The Factory on Willow’s main building.

A full copy of the application to the Planning Board can be found below.

The Factory on Willow is located at 252 Willow St., Manchester, NH. For more information contact Leasing@orbitgroup.com  or call 603-263-3696. 

