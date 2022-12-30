Planning Board kicks-off new year agenda with multi-family housing projects, subdivisions and an accessory dwelling unit

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings.

PLANNING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, January 5 and the following cases will be heard. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available for each of these projects.

IMP2022-010: 253 Lake Avenue, Urban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 5

A school impact fee waiver request pertaining to a recently approved additional one-bedroom dwelling unit on the first floor of an existing six-unit apartment building with a ccommercial laundromat on the first floor.

S2022-012: 173 & 187 Oak Hill Avenue, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 2

A subdivision application proposing a lot line adjustment between two existing lots of record, resulting in the transfer of 2,391 SF from Lot 3 to Lot 1.

S2022-013: 916 Chestnut Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 1

A subdivision application proposing to subdivide an existing 17,738 SF lot into two new lots of 9,334 SF (Lot 21) and 8,404 SF (Lot 22).

CU2022-033: 1345 Front Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 12

A conditional use permit application to construct a 728 SF Accessory Dwelling unit on the second floor of a detached garage.

CU2022-034, CU2022-035 & SP2022-021: 581 Bridge Street, Residential One Family High Density Zoning District, Ward 4

[Applicant has requested to postpone this hearing.]

Conditional use permits for a private primary or secondary school as the principle use, reduction in parking and a site plan for the razing of an existing two-story building and all existing parking and site access, and to reconfigure the site for the proposed building additions and associated site improvements at Trinity High School.

See Project Application for additional detail.

SP2022-021: 10000 South Willow Street, General Industrial / Industrial Zoning District, Ward 8

A site plan application for a four-story, 42-unit multifamily residential development project with underground garage and associated surface parking, known as London Crossing.

SP2022-023: Intersection of S. Mammoth Road and Glacier Way, General Industrial / Industrial Zoning District, Ward 8

A site plan application for the construction of six residential townhome units.

LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

