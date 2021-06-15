Planning Board is back in Chambers this week with a presentation of the Master Plan.

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

ZONING BOARD HIGHLIGHTS

At the June 10 Zoning Board meeting, the following cases were heard and the following decisions were rendered. You can listen to the specific details in the broadcast of this meeting on-demand.

30 Mechanic Street (ZBA2021-048) – Variance granted.

– Variance granted. 97 Sheffield Road (ZBA2021-46) – Tabled to July 8, 2021.

– Tabled to July 8, 2021. 59 Sheffield Road (ZBA 2021-049) – Variance granted.

– Variance granted. 4 Paris Terrace (ZBA2021-050) – Variance granted.

– Variance granted. 48 Chapleau Avenue (ZBA2021-051) – Variance granted.

– Variance granted. 17 Purdue St (ZBA2021-052) – Variance granted.

– Variance granted. 2036-2038 Candia Road (ZBA2021-053) – Variance denied.

– Variance denied. 780 Wellington Road (ZBA2021-054) – Variance granted, with condition that the fence in front yard limited to 4’ in height for a distance of 16’ from the front lot line.

– Variance granted, with condition that the fence in front yard limited to 4’ in height for a distance of 16’ from the front lot line. 340 Varney Street (ZBA2021-056) – Variance granted.

– Variance granted. 650 Elm Street (ZBA2021-057) – Variance granted.

– Variance granted. 257 & 271 Mammoth Road (ZBA2021-059) – Variance granted.

PLANNING BOARD

The Manchester Planning Board will meet on Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. With the lifting of the Governor’s COVID-related emergency orders, this meeting will take place at City Hall in the Aldermanic Chamber. The meetings will continue to be streamed live on Channel 22 or on-line at Manchester Community Television. Please note that public comment will need to be delivered via email prior to the meeting or in-person at the meeting. Comments may be sent to: planningboard@manchesternh.gov.

A copy of the meeting agenda can be found here.

MASTER PLAN PRESENTATION

During this public hearing, a presentation of the Master Plan will be made by the consulting team with an opportunity for public comment. A copy of the Master Plan is available for review here. Note that this plan is being presented a dynamic long-term reference to provide a conceptual layout to guide future growth and development within the community. This document may also be used to guide recommended changes to the Subdivision and Site Plan Review Regulations and the Zoning Ordinance.