Planning Board Chair Bryce Kaw-uh announces run for Ward 1 Alderman

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, I am honored to announce my candidacy for Alderman of Ward 1.

Our city deserves bold, forward-looking leadership as we navigate the road ahead. I believe we can provide all Manchester residents with a high quality of life so long as we choose to act on our incredible potential.

In my time as Chair of the Manchester Planning Board, I have seen some of that great potential actually turn into our city’s reality, piece by exciting piece. Manchester is undergoing its latest in a series of transformations. There’s a lot going in the right direction, and also a lot more we need to do.

Improving our transportation infrastructure, building more affordable housing, and addressing the mental health and energy crises are all necessary and interrelated efforts. We need leaders who are willing to make proactive changes in order to build a better Manchester for every one of us who calls this city our home.

Ward 1 ought to have a strong voice on the Board of Mayor & Aldermen, and I have a strong record of speaking out. In addition to serving on the Planning Board for the past three years, I’ve also stood up twice (1, 2) for LGBTQ+ students at the Board of School Committee, testified at the State House about the housing crisis, and directly asked the BMA on multiple occasions (1, 2, 3, 4) to take action on other important issues facing Manchester residents. I’ve even written a few op-eds here in the Manchester Ink Link to take the case for regional passenger rail and community power aggregation directly to the people.

I’m ready to bring this perspective and experience to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen — but to do that, I need your help. Please visit my website to read a bit more about who I am and what I stand for. And when you’re done, consider joining me in this effort so that we can build a better Manchester together.