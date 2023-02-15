Planning Board business meeting to include discussion about development of accessory dwelling units

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, February 16 and the following case will be reviewed. Please note that SP2022-023: S. Mammoth Road and Glacier Way was heard on February 2; however, additional information has been requested and this case will be continued to March 2. The complete agenda for this meeting can be found here.

SP2023-001: 795 Grove Street, Redevelopment Zoning District, Ward 5

A site plan to construct an 8-unit townhouse development with associated site improvements.

ADMINISTRATIVE MATTERS

The Planning Board has been reviewing Section 8.26 Accessory Dwelling Units of the existing Zoning Ordinance. Several recommendations have been made to modify the current language and there will be additional discussion at this week’s meeting. If you wish to see past discussions, you may watch the January 9 and February 2 meetings on-demand.

ZONING BOARD