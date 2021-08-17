Planning Board agenda this week: Apartments on Hanover Street, update to CMC project and congregate living

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Manchester Zoning Board met on Thursday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at City Hall in the Aldermanic Chamber. If you missed the meeting, it will be available for viewing on-demand. During the meeting, the following decisions were rendered:

ZBA2021-063, 6 Frontage Road – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-77, 270 Amory St – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-078, 2343 Elm St – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-079, 1332 Island Pond Road – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-080, 5 McPhail St – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-083, 1405 River Road – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-084, 155 Anthony St – tabled

– tabled ZBA2021-085, 341 Lake Avenue – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-086, 414 Kelley St – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-073, 321-323 Taylor St – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-087, 284 Hanover St – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-081, 655 South Willow St – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-089, 603 Beech St – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-090, 215 Prospect St – variance granted

The following cases were requests for rehearing:

ZBA2021-046, 97 Sheffield Rd – variance granted

– variance granted ZBA2021-055, 296 Orange St. – denied, no material difference in case as presented.

PLANNING PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will be meeting on Thursday, August 19 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on Channel 23. A full copy of the meeting agenda can be found here. Project applications and other materials for this meeting are available online.

CU2021-013: 420-422 Belmont Street, Neighborhood Business Zoning District

Applicant, Estanislao Antonio Zapata is requesting a conditional use permit application to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages associated with a restaurant establishment of up to 5,000 SF.

S2021-008: 73 Hanover Street and 875 Elm Street, Central Business Zoning District

Keach-Nordstrom Associates, Inc for Chongos, LLC is presenting a subdivision application to adjust the common lot line by transferring 2,284 SF to Lot 7 from Lot 36.

SP2021-019, 216 Elm Street, Central Business Zoning District

Applicant has requested a postponement to September 2, 2021 meeting. Granite Engineering, LLC for 216 Elm Street Properties, LLC is presenting a site-plan application to add drive-through services to an existing fast food restaurant, with associated site improvements.

SP2021-020, 100 McGregor Street, Urban Multifamily Zoning District

TFMoran for Catholic Medical Center is presenting an application to amend a previously approved site plan by decreasing the overall building by 38,552 SF and adding a new loading dock and MRI dock with canopy.

SP2021-021, 284 Notre Dame Ave, Urban Multifamily Zoning District

TFMoran for Catholic Medical Center is presenting a site-plan application to construct an 18,147 SF, 2-story central utility plant with associated site improvements.

SP2021-022, 603 Beech Street, Civic-Institutional Zoning District

Joseph M. Wichert, LLS for 603 Beech Street, LLC is presenting a site-plan application to change the use of an existing office building to a congregate living facility.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING