Pizza Tournament Update: March 10

Hello Manchester!

We’re down to the final 16 contestants in our quest to find the Queen City’s favorite pizza. Here are your updates as of approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

You can find the ballot for this round here. Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. We’ll update preliminary tallies frequently over the next week and give a final tally on Thursday, March 14.

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North Region

(#1) Chelby’s – 412 vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza – 97

(#2) Pizza by Rocco – 71 vs. (#3) Souvlaki – 118

South Region

(#5) Elm House of Pizza – 144 vs. (#8) Pizza 911 – 63

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza – 131 vs. (#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive – 202

East Region

(#1) Fotia’s – 174 vs. (#5) Venice Old Style Pizza – 73

(#2) Pindo’s – 136 vs. (#6) Puritan Backroom – 73

West Region