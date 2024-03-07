Pizza Tournament Round Two Complete!

Hello Manchester!

Here are the final scores for the second round of our Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament!

A new ballot for the third round (or “Sweet 16”) will be released tomorrow, Friday, March 8.

Voters can vote an unlimited amount of times, but each contestant may only get 100 anonymous votes, with any anonymous votes after that not counting toward the official total. Voters who put their name and why they’re supporting a contestant will not be considered anonymous. The anonymous votes were noted below for any contestant that had over 100.

A map of all the contestants can be found here.

North Region (Winners in Bold)



(#1) Chelby’s: 478 (543 total votes, 165 anonymous votes) vs. (#8) Supreme Pizza – Hooksett: 134 (413 total votes, 379 anonymous votes)

(#2) Pizza by Rocco: 77 vs. (#7) Yianni’s Pizza – Bedford: 16

(#3) Souvlaki: 106 vs. (#11) Pizza Market: 34

(#4) Sal’s Pizza: 59 vs. (#5) Market Basket – Hooksett: 27

South Region (Winners in Bold)



(#1) Alley Cat Pizzeria: 420 (680 total votes, 360 anonymous votes) vs. (#8) Pizza 911: 503 (2,404 total votes, 2,001 anonymous votes)

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria: 147 (239 total votes, 192 anonymous votes) vs. (#10) Fratello’s: 47

(#3) Crown Tavern: 81 vs. (#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive: 754 (806 total votes, 150 anonymous votes)

(#5) Elm House of Pizza: 545 (599 total votes, 154 anonymous votes) vs. (#13) Salona’s: 475 (601 total votes, 226 anonymous votes)

East Region (Winners in Bold)



(#1) Fotia’s: 238 (265 total votes, 127 anonymous votes) vs. (#9) Little Caesar’s: 19

(#2) Pindo’s: 114 vs. (#7) Moe Joe’s: 11

(#3) Grand Slam Pizza – S. Mammoth: 62 vs. (#6) Puritan Backroom: 63

(#4) Pizza Express: 9 vs. (#5) Venice Old Style Pizza: 33

West Region (Winners in Bold)



(#1) Deadproof: 729 (1,003 total votes, 374 anonymous votes) vs. (#8) Hot Stone Pizzeria: 629

(#2) Vintage Pizza: 154 vs. (#7) Olympus Pizza: 25

(#3) Season Tickets Sports Pub: 90 vs. (#6) Annula’s Pizza and Deli: 85

(#4) Jimmy’s House of Pizza: 146 vs. (#5) Rizza’s Pizza: 172 (204 total votes, 132 anonymous votes)

