Pizza Tournament Round 2 Begins – Vote here!

Hello Manchester!

Welcome to the Second Round of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament.

Voters can vote an unlimited amount of times, but each contestant may only get 100 anonymous votes, with any anonymous votes after that not counting toward the official total. Voters who put their name and why they’re supporting a contestant will not be considered anonymous.

We’ll tally up the official total when polls close for this round on Thursday, March 7.

A map of all the contestants can be found here.

North Region

(#1) Chelby’s vs. (#8) Supreme Pizza – Hooksett

(#2) Pizza by Rocco vs. (#7) Yianni’s Pizza – Bedford

(#3) Souvlaki vs. (#11) Pizza Market

(#4) Sal’s Pizza vs. (#5) Market Basket – Hooksett

South Region

(#1) Alley Cat Pizzeria vs. (#8) Pizza 911

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria vs. (#10) Fratello’s

(#3) Crown Tavern vs. (#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive

(#5) Elm House of Pizza vs. (#13) Salona’s

East Region

(#1) Fotia’s vs. (#9) Little Caesar’s

(#2) Pindo’s vs. (#7) Moe Joe’s

(#3) Grand Slam Pizza – S. Mammoth vs. (#6) Puritan Backroom

(#4) Pizza Express vs. (#5) Venice Old Style Pizza

West Region

(#1) Deadproof vs. (#8) Hot Stone Pizzeria

(#2) Vintage Pizza vs. (#7) Olympus Pizza

(#3) Season Tickets Sports Pub vs. (#6) Annula’s Pizza and Deli

(#4) Jimmy’s House of Pizza vs. (#5) Rizza’s Pizza

