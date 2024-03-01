Pizza Tournament Round 2 Begins – Vote here!

Friday, March 1, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Featured News, Community, Culture 0

Welcome to the Second Round of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament.

Voters can vote an unlimited amount of times, but each contestant may only get 100 anonymous votes, with any anonymous votes after that not counting toward the official total. Voters who put their name and why they’re supporting a contestant will not be considered anonymous.

We’ll tally up the official total when polls close for this round on Thursday, March 7.

A map of all the contestants can be found here.

428970271 963768801986904 3365272136241887638 n
Alley Cat cheese pizza

North Region

(#1) Chelby’s vs. (#8) Supreme Pizza – Hooksett

[VOTE HERE]

(#2) Pizza by Rocco vs. (#7) Yianni’s Pizza – Bedford

[VOTE HERE]

(#3) Souvlaki vs. (#11) Pizza Market

[VOTE HERE]

(#4) Sal’s Pizza vs. (#5) Market Basket – Hooksett

[VOTE HERE]

South Region

(#1) Alley Cat Pizzeria vs. (#8) Pizza 911

[VOTE HERE]

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria vs. (#10) Fratello’s

[VOTE HERE]

(#3) Crown Tavern  vs. (#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive

[VOTE HERE]

(#5) Elm House of Pizza vs. (#13) Salona’s

[VOTE HERE]

East Region

(#1) Fotia’s vs. (#9) Little Caesar’s

[VOTE HERE]

(#2) Pindo’s vs. (#7) Moe Joe’s

[VOTE HERE]

(#3) Grand Slam Pizza – S. Mammoth vs. (#6) Puritan Backroom

[VOTE HERE]

(#4) Pizza Express vs. (#5) Venice Old Style Pizza

[VOTE HERE]

West Region

(#1) Deadproof  vs. (#8) Hot Stone Pizzeria

[VOTE HERE]

(#2) Vintage Pizza vs. (#7) Olympus Pizza

[VOTE HERE]

(#3) Season Tickets Sports Pub vs. (#6) Annula’s Pizza and Deli

[VOTE HERE]

(#4) Jimmy’s House of Pizza vs. (#5) Rizza’s Pizza

[VOTE HERE]

