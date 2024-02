Pizza Tournament Round 1: Here are your ballots

First Name

The seeding week is over, here are the official ballots for the first week of the elimination rounds.

Winners will move on, losers will not.

To vote on any of the contests, click on the links below. Voting will be closed sometime on either Thursday, Feb. 29 or Friday, March 1.

North Region

(#1) Chelby’s vs. (#16) Pizza Bella – Bedford [VOTE HERE]

(#2) Pizza by Rocco vs. (#15) Papa John’s – South Willow [VOTE HERE]

(#3) Souvlaki vs. (#14) Domino’s – Pinardville [VOTE HERE]

(#4) Sal’s Pizza vs. (#13) Amory Street House of Pizza [VOTE HERE]

(#5) Market Basket – Hooksett vs. (#12) Hannaford – John E. Devine Dr. [VOTE HERE]

(#6) Simon’s Pizza and Roast Beef vs. (#11) Pizza Market [VOTE HERE]

(#7) Yianni’s Pizza vs. (#10) South Side Tavern [VOTE HERE]

(#8) Supreme Pizza – Hooksett vs. (#9) Golden Acres Pizza Market [VOTE HERE]

South Region

(#1) Alley Cat Pizzeria vs. (#16) Chuck E. Cheese [VOTE HERE]

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria vs. (#15) Charlie’s [VOTE HERE]

(#3) Crown Tavern vs. (#14) Common Man in the Millyard [VOTE HERE]

(#4) Shopper’s Pub + Eatery vs. (#13) Salona’s [VOTE HERE]

(#5) Elm House of Pizza vs. (#12) Sbarro [VOTE HERE]

(#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Dr. vs. (#11) Hannaford – Hanover Street [VOTE HERE]

(#7) Market Basket – Elm Street vs. (#10) Fratello’s [VOTE HERE]

(#8) Pizza 911 vs. (#9) Pizza Man Bar and Grill – Hooksett [VOTE HERE]

East Region

(#1) Fotia’s vs. (#16) Dave and Buster’s [VOTE HERE]

(#2) Pindo’s vs. (#15) Pizza Hut [VOTE HERE]

(#3) Grand Slam Pizza – S. Mammoth vs. (#14) Rounders [VOTE HERE]

(#4) Pizza Express vs. (#13) Margarita’s/Cancun Pizza [VOTE HERE]

(#5) Venice Old Style Pizza vs. (#12) Domino’s – Beech Street [VOTE HERE]

(#6) Puritan Backroom vs. (#11) Domino’s – Lowell Street [VOTE HERE]

(#7) Moe Joe’s vs. (#10) Domino’s – Amory Street [VOTE HERE]

(#8) Golden Corral vs. (#9) Little Caesars [VOTE HERE]

West Region

(#1) Deadproof vs. (#16) Elite Pizza [VOTE HERE]

(#2) Vintage Pizza vs. (#15) Grand Slam Pizza 2 – South Main Street [VOTE HERE]

(#3) Season Tickets Sports Pub vs. (#14) Hannaford – Bicentennial Drive [VOTE HERE]

(#4) Jimmy’s House of Pizza vs. (#13) Tropical Food to Go [VOTE HERE]

(#5) Rizza’s Pizza vs. (#12) Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza [VOTE HERE]

(#6) Annula’s Pizza and Deli vs. (#11) Georgio’s Ristorante and Bar [VOTE HERE]

(#7) Olympus Pizza vs. (#10) Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria [VOTE HERE]

(#8) Hot Stone Pizzeria vs. (#9) Pappy’s Pizza and Subs [VOTE HERE]