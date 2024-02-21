Pizza Tournament Day 4/5: Have you voted yet?

Hello, Manchester!

Sorry for the lack of updates on Tuesday, things got a little hectic at City Hall. Big kudos for the shout out from 900 Degrees, we encourage everybody to help advertise for their favorite contestants and also send us pizza pictures to use in our updates over the next few weeks. (my e-mail is andy@manchesterinklink.com).

Some more big news – we will be having a bracket selection event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 at Diz’s Cafe on Elm Street. If you can’t make it, we will also be holding it live on the Manchester Ink Link Facebook page.

Check out the latest update as of approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21. as well as some comments from our voters below.

Here are recaps from Day One , Day Two and Day Three. The seeding round ends on Thursday, Feb. 22. For more on the rules and the tournament as a whole, click here.

Restaurant Votes Verified Votes Deadproof – “Secret Location” 133 120 Chelby’s – 284 Mammoth Rd. 57 5 Fotia’s – 401 S Willow St. 44 38 Vintage Pizza – 241. Candia Rd. 38 29 Alley Cat Pizzeria – 486 Chestnut St. 38 17 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria – 50 Dow St. 13 10 Crown Tavern – 99 Hanover St. 12 8 Pindo’s Restaurant and Pizza – 49 Massabesic St. 12 7 Pizza by Rocco – 210 Lowell St. 10 10 Souvlaki Pizza and Subs – 256 Bridge St. 9 8 Sal’s Pizza – 296 S. Willow St. 9 4 Shopper’s Pub + Eatery – 18 Lake Ave. 9 4 Season Tickets Sports Pub – 554 Front St. 8 7 Elm House of Pizza – 102 Elm St. 8 6 Jimmy’s House of Pizza – 345 Kelley St. 6 5 Rizzas Pizza 2160 Candia Rd 6 5 Annula’s Pizza and Deli – 525 Chestnut St. 5 5 Grand Slam Pizza – 331. S. Mammoth Rd. 5 1 Pizza Express – 245 Maple St #2. 4 2 Pizza Man – 850 E Industrial Park Dr STE 3. 4 2 Hot Stone Pizzeria – 174 Eddy Rd. 3 3 Olympus Pizza – 506 Valley St. 3 3 The Pizza Man Bar and Grill – 254 W River Rd, Hooksett 3 3 Venice Old Style Pizza – 610 Front St. 3 3 Pappy’s Pizza and Subs – 1531 Elm St. 3 2 Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria – 671 Hooksett Rd. 2 2 Market Basket – 30 Market Dr. Hooksett 2 2 Market Basket – 460 Elm St. 2 2 Puritan – 245 Hooksett Rd. 2 1 Simon Pizza and Roast Beef – 2626 Brown Ave. 2 1 Fratello’s – 155 Dow St 1 1 Giorgio’s Ristorante and Bar – 270 Granite St. 1 1 Golden Acres Pizza Market – 670 Mast Rd. 1 1 Moe Joe’s – 2175 Candia Rd. 1 1 South Side Tavern – 1279 S Willow St. 1 1 Supreme Pizza – 1261 Hooksett Rd. Hooksett 1 1 Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza – 379 S. Willow St. 1 0 Pizza Market – 845 Hanover St. 1 0

900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria

“Closest thing to New Haven (empirically, the best pizza city on planet Earth) that we’ve found.” – Chris K.

Alley Cat Pizzeria

“The pizza has great flavor and you have a great variety of toppings. The pizza are big and you get a ton of toppings on each pizza” – Ed True

“Always fresh and tastes delicious” – Brian Hettrick

Deadproof

“The use locally sourced vendors for their ingredients and Matt is honestly one of the greatest people I know! ♥” – Alexis Boyens-Hahn

“Three great guys, with even better pizza! Super fun flavor combinations and energy ” – Lauren Foster

“Every time I’ve had their pizza, it has knocked my socks off!” – David Southworth

Fotia’s

“Hawaiian Lovers Love Hawaiian pizza at Fotia’s.” – T.K.

Jimmy’s House of Pizza

“Excellent crust, right amount of toppings, and good value. Add great owners and you have a championship winning combination.” – Don Dumoulin

Pizza by Rocco

“Quality ingredients, delicious taste, amazing staff.” – Chris Kokko

Pizza 911

“Consistency, weekly deals, French fries as a topping, amen” – Patty H.

Supreme Pizza

“Great service with a smile” – Lyn Gelinas

Vintage Pizza

“As close to NY Pizza as you’ll find in Manchester” – Bill